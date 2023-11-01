Delight as Ireland secure Euro play-off spot and League A promotion

“A chaotic night between the weather and the pitch and the delay. It is a credit to the girls to still come away with three points,” was how interim boss Eileen Gleeson described the occasion. “We didn’t know until ten past eight (local time) what was happening and the game was going to kick off at twenty past eight, so you don’t even have an opportunity of an extended warm-up and then you are waiting.

As for winning promotion after just four games of a six-game campaign, Gleeson said: “I think it's huge. “We got some good players coming through and we have players out injured, so there is starting to be real competitiveness in the team with players with different attributes to allow us to have flexibility with how we play.”

“It is a pretty chaotic and uncertain moment to be in, so credit to the girls to come back out and get the job done.”

