Defence Forces staffing crisis may prevent repeat of MV Matthew drugs boat raid

Military officers have warned that it may not be possible to repeat the storming of the MV Matthew drugs boat - because of the Defence Forces staffing crisis.

Members of the elite Army Ranger Wing were hailed heroes when they fast roped on to the bridge of the Panama-registered freighter off the south east coast in September and seized cocaine worth up to €500 million – but the organisation representing Defence Forces officers is worried we won’t have the capability to repeat such a daring raid. The strength of the Naval Service, Army and Air Corps now stands at around 7,671 personnel – almost 2,000 under what it should be – and The Irish Mirror revealed earlier this year that some 5,554 personnel have quit the Defence Forces since 2016. READ MORE - Two men charged in connection with MV Matthew €150m cocaine seizure off the coast of Cork And now the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers, or RACO, is demanding that the government halts that brain drai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.