Defence Forces poised to send 300 Irish troops to war-torn Lebanon

The Defence Forces are pressing ahead with plans to send more than 300 soldiers to war-torn Lebanon – for now.

And, despite the rocket and artillery attacks in the Irish area for which the 123rd will be responsible, a spokesman for the Defence Forces last night told the Irish Mirror that the unit would be replacing the battalion that is there at the moment – the 122nd.Separately, senior sources have told us that the decision to rotate – or replace – the 122nd was under constant review.“But if it hits the fan over there big time, then there will have to be a decision made.

A Mirror analysis of Israeli attacks shows the Irish area of operations in southern Lebanon, from the village of At-Tiri down to the Blue Line that is the de facto frontier between the two states, has seen at least six Israeli attacks in the last two weeks. headtopics.com

Around 30 Irish soldiers are on that outpost – and the main body of troops is 7km to the north west in Camp Shamrock, which was just 4km from the village of Kounine, attacked by Israel the previous day,

And it is not just Israel that the Irish have to worry about – there have also been two Hezbollah attacks close to the 6-52 post. There are also eight Irish soldiers at UNIFIL HQ in the coastal town of Naqoura, and they had to take cover when it was hit by a shell on Saturday. Nobody was injured.A spokesman said: “Today, at approximately 3pm, a shell landed inside UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura. Fortunately, it did not explode and no one was hurt, but our base was damaged.“This is not the first time a shell hit our headquarters, and several of our other positions have also sustained damage in the past three weeks. headtopics.com

