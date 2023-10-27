Deepwater robot finally reaches sea floor as oxygen runs out on missing Titanic sub

A deep water robot submersible has reached the wreck of the Titanic just minutes before the missing Titanic submersible is thought to have run out of oxygen.

It was expected to arrive at the Titanic’s wreck at 12,500ft around two hours after entering the water. One of these is believed to be on a ship called the Horizon Arctic, which left Newfoundland yesterday and is racing to the area but will not arrive until later today.The OceanGate-owned vessel, with five people on board, lost communication with tour operators less than two hours into its dive on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Search and rescue teams are scouring an area where noises were detected for the missing sub, with experts saying they are continuing to analyse the sounds which were heard as recently as this morning. The trip, which is thought to cost £195,000 per head, launched at 4am Sunday. Communications disappeared one hour and 45 minutes into the descent to the wreck site – which sits about 3,800m (12,500ft) below sea level at the bottom of the ocean around 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland but in US waters. headtopics.com

