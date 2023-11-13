Deepfake Technology Raises Concerns for US Presidential Election

Deepfake technology will be “massively problematic” in the run-up to next year’s US Presidential Election, Jess Kelly has warned. Facebook owner Meta has announced new rules that will require political advertisers to declare when social media posts have been produced using AI or manipulated using digital tools. The rules will govern all posts on Facebook and Instagram – and they will be enforced using a mix of human and AI fact-checkers.

Tech Correspondent Jess Kelly said the rules will not prevent deepfakes from impacting on political life. “It can be very serious and I think the scariest part of the deepfakes is, even if Meta and other platforms do put labels on videos, it may not be instantaneous,” she said. “So, a post could be up online for say 12 hours, but a lot of damage can be done in 12 hours. A lot of people will see a video and believe the content.”Jess noted that one of the most entertaining examples of deepfakes going viral was this year’s image of the Pope in a puffa jacket. “Absolutely everybody loved it,” she sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: Republican Tim Scott ends White House bidUS Senator Tim Scott has suspended his run for the 2024 Republican presidential election nomination after months of burning through campaign cash at a blistering rate without making a significant dent in national opinion polls.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: Science Week under way with free events across countryEvents have been taking place to mark the start of Science Week, with thousands attending an exhibition celebrating technology and innovation in Galway.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTEBUSİNESS: Fexco Group's total income for 2022 jumps by 54%Co Kerry-based financial services and technology company Fexco Group has reported a big jump in operating profits and income for 2022.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more »

RTEBUSİNESS: RTÉ Plans to Reduce Staff Numbers and Cut CostsRTÉ plans to reduce staff numbers by up to 400 by 2028 through voluntary redundancy under a plan sent to the Government. The cost of this scheme is estimated to be in the region of €40 million. The strategic plan also includes reducing pay of top presenters and cutting operating costs. Upgraded technology and online content will be prioritised, while some services will be reduced and production will increase in other regions. The plan will have a direct impact on services, including the cessation of certain TV channels and the possibility of scrapping certain radio services.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Ireland's Police Force Could Be Run by Non-Nationals in the Coming YearsAfter the failure to fill the post of deputy commissioner this week it is now likely that position will go to a non-garda applicant.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Garda could be run by non-nationals in coming years, senior gardai warn ministerAfter the failure to fill the post of deputy commissioner this week it is now likely that position will go to a non-garda applicant.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »