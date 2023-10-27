‘Deconstructing stereotypes’: The cult witch movie you need to watch on Halloween

Jennifer McShaneThey sought to hunt and demonise these women, often simply because they didn’t conform; such was their unruliness. Having always gravitated towards films that depict this in many guises,remains a favourite modern-day depiction of the women so misunderstood in society. It’s a must-watch this Halloween.

My hope is that other women will identify with Elaine as I do: as a woman seeking love, who is driven mad by never really being loved for who she is, only for the male fantasies she has been brainwashed to fulfill.

Elaine is a totally constructed woman, as Biller explains: ” She has layers of make-up, lashes, fetish lingerie, a wig, and Victorian costumes – all of which she hides behind and uses as a weapon. The witch is a very loaded female image, as she stands for both female power and the male fear of female sexuality; we are used to seeing the sexy witch or the femme fatale from the outside, I wanted to explore her from the inside. headtopics.com

Laura Waddell as Trish – the second leading female character in the film – is also exceptional; she’s the polar opposite to Elaine – natural and empathetic. She is the ‘good girl’ whereas Elaine is the ‘bad girl’ yet, we can empathise with both at differing moments as Biller artfully depicts how difficult it is to be a woman in today’s culture.

The message of the film is primarily that it’s disempowering to cater to the needs of men, but Biller acknowledges that for women, the reality is much more complicated. “The reality is that women have to cater to men to survive, and they have to make the best of that. Transgressors – women who refuse to take on a feminine role, whether in their looks or attitude – are ultimately punished. But I’m also trying to introduce this idea that it’s not all about pleasing men. headtopics.com

