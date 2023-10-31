Declan Rice returns with Arsenal to show West Ham what they’re missing

Not that Rice ever let his focus drop during his final season at West Ham. After helping David Moyes’s side avoid relegation, he ended by captaining the club to their first major trophy in 43 years. The victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final was the perfect farewell.

It was never going to happen at West Ham. They remain in mid-table even after being given the chance to invest £105m in squad renovation. After an encouraging start their form has faded and familiar complaints over Moyes’s cautious tactics have resurfaced. Poor against Everton last Sunday, West Ham have suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions and Moyes could do with a response against Arsenal.

It was a game that suggested that opponents have worked out West Ham’s approach. The pragmatic, counterpunching template that brought wins over Brighton and Chelsea in August does not seem a viable long-term path to success. Their only victories in the league since then have come against Luton and Sheffield United – not exactly hard – and although West Ham remain ninth their fans have grown envious of teams who are playing more exciting football with similar resources.

West Ham United's Brazilian midfielder #10 Lucas Paqueta (L) controls the ball as he leaves Everton's Scottish defender #02 Nathan Patterson (R) standing during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Everton at the London Stadium, in London on October 29, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services.

