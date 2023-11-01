Declan Rice endures rotten reunion as West Ham batter Arsenal

That blunder from White was just about the only major moment from the first-half, with Arsenal producing some half chances but neither Eddie Nketiah nor Kai Havertz were able to finish. Martin Odegaard pulled one back during the dying stages, but it was all too little too late as Arsenal were booted out of the League Cup by their London rivals.

Ramsdale pleaded with referee Simon Hooper in vain over some sort of infringement in the build-up, but with no VAR to spare White's blushes the goal stood and left Arsenal with exactly the kind of start Arteta would have been desperate to avoid.

When Rice emerged from the bench to warm up, his presence was initially met with boos and jeers from some sections of the home crowd, before the majority of West Ham fans gave their former captain a standing ovation.

Keen to remind his manager he is just as qualified as Raya, Ramsdale started brightly with a perfectly weighted lofted pass into the path of Havertz. He could very little to prevent White's own goal and from there, had his every touch jeered by the home faithful for complaining to the referee.

Bowen's stellar start continues Bowen is very much West Ham's main man now that Rice is no longer donning claret and blue and the former Hull City star has stepped up to the plate and then some.

