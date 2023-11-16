Debut novel 'Slant' shares Irish LGBTQ+ history with younger generation

In her debut novel, Katherine O’Donnell tells the story of a young lesbian emigrant to Boston in the 1990s in order to share Irish LGBTQ+ history with a younger generation. For someone with such a lauded academic career, a novel about a lesbian emigrant coming of age might seem like a bit of a handbrake turn, but Katherine O’Donnell has always written stories, often gifting them to friends. In fact, that’s how Slant began.

The novel opens with its central character, Ro, immersed in the 2015 marriage equality referendum. “It became addictive,” the book begins, “the canvassing.” Slant tells the story of Ro, a gay Irish woman contending with the stress of 2015

