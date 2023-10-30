Death toll from Hurricane Otis in southern Mexico rises to 48

At least 48 people died when Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, most of them in Acapulco, authorities said as the death toll continued to climb and families buried loved ones.

Guerrero state’s governor had earlier raised the number of missing to 36 from 10 a day earlier. The death toll increased after authorities raised it to 39 on Saturday. The sombre convoys of hearses and relatives crossed much of battered Acapulco en route to the cemetery, passing ransacked stores, streets strewn with debris and soldiers cutting away fallen trees.

Relatives of Hurricane Otis victims seek information outside a morgue in Acapulco. Photograph: Felix Marquez/AP Military personnel and volunteers worked along Acapulco’s main tourist strip on Saturday and Guerrero state governor Evelyn Salgado said on Sunday that the boulevard had been cleared of debris. headtopics.com

