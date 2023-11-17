Death Row Convict's Last Meal: Turtles Candy

As death row convict Casey McWhorter's final hours approached yesterday, he made one last request — his last meal. But it wasn't the kind of food anyone expected the killer to order and savour before being put to death by lethal injection on Thursday. McWhorter demanded Turtles candy, delicious chocolate treats made with pecans and caramel and coated in chocolate. They're called Turtles, which is also the brand name, because the bites resemble tiny versions of the adorable reptiles.

So, McWhorter devoured his Turtles, visited with his mother, stepdad and a spiritual advisor, called his friends and his attorney, and then went to the execution chamber. He was pronounced dead at 6:47pm local time in Atmore, Alabama, a small town near the Florida border about 52 miles (84km) east of Mobile, becoming the second to be executed in the state in 2023 after a moratorium was placed on executions following several botched ones over the years

