Dealing with Politically Incorrect Family Members During Christmas Dinner

Worried about what comments might be made over Christmas dinner? We hear you...When it comes to having family members that aren’t always politically correct, most of us can relate on some level.
There’s this cliché of the racist, homophobic uncle that makes ‘impolite’ comments over dinner while people raise their eyebrows or rush to change the subject, and it’s become an almost comic stereotype; “that’s just uncle Barry – don’t mind him!” Unfortunately, sometimes the people we love can really get under our skin, and it isn’t always easy to simply laugh it off. This is especially true when it comes to comments that undermine issues we might feel passionate about, or that feel like a personal attack on our identities or beliefs. It can be really tough to have to tolerate people who casually express hateful rhetoric, and it’s draining when you feel a constant responsibility to challenge it. There’s also the classic Irish mentality of not making a ‘fuss’, with families preferring to sweep comments under the carpet so as not to upset anyon
