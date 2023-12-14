Dealing with Politically Incorrect Family Members During Christmas Dinner

Worried about what comments might be made over Christmas dinner? We hear you...When it comes to having family members that aren’t always politically correct, most of us can relate on some level.

There’s this cliché of the racist, homophobic uncle that makes ‘impolite’ comments over dinner while people raise their eyebrows or rush to change the subject, and it’s become an almost comic stereotype; “that’s just uncle Barry – don’t mind him!” Unfortunately, sometimes the people we love can really get under our skin, and it isn’t always easy to simply laugh it off. This is especially true when it comes to comments that undermine issues we might feel passionate about, or that feel like a personal attack on our identities or beliefs. It can be really tough to have to tolerate people who casually express hateful rhetoric, and it’s draining when you feel a constant responsibility to challenge it. There’s also the classic Irish mentality of not making a ‘fuss’, with families preferring to sweep comments under the carpet so as not to upset anyon





stellarmagazine » / 🏆 25. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dealing with an Overbearing Mother-in-LawAsk Roe: ‘I’m genuinely dreading the idea of living a few minutes away from my mother-in-law for the rest of our lives. What do I do?’, via IrishTimesLife

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Seven of the Best Irish Websites for Christmas Shopping OnlineA list of excellent Irish-based retailers for online Christmas shopping, encouraging early and local shopping.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Chloe Ormond and Natara Byrne Attend Real Techniques' Christmas EventChloe Ormond and her mum Natara Byrne were among the familiar faces who attended Real Techniques' Christmas event in Dublin. The event showcased the brand's new Christmas gift sets and was hosted by Paul Ryder. Influencers and radio presenters were also in attendance.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Hungarian Man Jailed for Stabbing Wife on Christmas DayA Hungarian man has been sentenced to four and-a-half years in prison for stabbing his wife five times on Christmas Day. The incident took place in Glen North, Banteer, Co Cork. The man also chased his son with an axe and threatened to kill his wife, son, and son's partner. The couple had been estranged and divorced since the incident. The man had a history of violence towards his wife during their marriage.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Huberman family Christmas: ‘We were lucky as kids that Christmas in our house was a fun time. It’s not a given’Amy Huberman reflects on the special place of O Holy Night in her childhood Christmases and the memories it holds since her father's passing. She participates in a Christmas photo shoot with her family.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Challenges of Christmas for Parents Living ApartFor parents who live apart from their children, this is the time of year when they need to think about Christmas, if that’s an occasion their family celebrates. About one in every six children in Ireland lives in a one-parent household. We can assume the vast majority of these children have a non-resident parent who is involved with them to a greater or lesser extent, and that, in most cases, this is the father. We can also assume the vast majority of these families celebrate Christmas. For most of the children, this is a happy time thanks to the efforts of both biological parents. But it isn’t necessarily simple or without its tensions.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »