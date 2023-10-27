Davy Fitz Says There Are Some Big Surprises In The New Season Of Ireland's Fittest Family

Davy Fitz joined Dave for a cup of tea and a chat and the lads chat Golf, Waterford Hurling and Ireland's Fittest Family.

Davy Fitz joined Dave for a cup of tea and a chat and the lads chat Golf, Waterford Hurling and Ireland's Fittest Family.

Read more:

TodayFM »

Good news for Ireland's Fittest Family fans as popular coach set to returnCork camogie star Anna Geary is not a coach in this year's Ireland's Fittest Family as she gave birth to her baby son Ronan just a few months ago - but the star has confirmed she will return next year Read more ⮕

Mairead Ronan said it felt nice leaving Ireland’s Fittest Family on own termsThe radio and TV presenter made the decision to end her ten-year tenure hosting the popular RTÉ show this season in order to spend more time with her kids - Dara, 16, Eliza, six, and Bonnie, five. Read more ⮕

Mairead Ronan admits she had no regrets about leaving Ireland's Fittest FamilyAfter ten years as host, the presenter shared back in April that she would not be returning to the hit show. Read more ⮕

Irish climate action spending to top €150bn by end of decade, Davy saysExpenditure over the next seven years will be driven by electrification of heating and transport and retrofitting of homes and businesse Read more ⮕

Davy puts climate bill at over €150bn by 2030Davy estimates that at least €129 billion will be invested in dedicated energy transition measures in the Republic of Ireland to address climate change between 2024 and 2030. Read more ⮕

Davy: Cost of climate change mitigation to top €150 billion by 2023The investment was roughly equivalent to €25,000 per individual by 2030 Read more ⮕