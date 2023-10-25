David McCann Impresses for Ulster

David McCann has been in impressive form for Ulster this season, playing in all four matches and accumulating 317 minutes. He has shown potential as a future Ulster captain, having captained the Ireland U19s and U20s. McCann's strong performances may have caught the attention of Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

