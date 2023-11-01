David Humphreys to succeed David Nucifora as IRFU Performance Director

The Australian will continue with the IRFU until the completion of the Paris Olympics next summer. During Nucifora’s time at the IRFU, he relaunched both the men’s and women’s Sevens programmes and made Olympic qualification a top priority.

Humphreys is set to join the IRFU in March as Performance Director Designate, where he will work alongside Nucifora. From 1 June 2024, Nucifora will then oversee the final preparation programme for the Paris Olympics, while Humphreys will assume full responsibility as IRFU Performance Director.

David’s observations about the development of the system over the last decade showed a deep understanding and I was enthused by his energy and vision for rugby in Ireland and cannot wait to see him bring it to life. “I would like to thank David Nucifora for the outstanding contribution he has made in building our high performance unit over almost a decade and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

“He will leave a solid foundation for David Humphreys to build upon and we are grateful for his commitment to working with his successor through next Spring, ensuring a smooth handover of this key role for Irish Rugby.”

