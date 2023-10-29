David Hasselhoff Has Changed His Name And Things Will Never Be The Same Again

Whatever it is you like to call actor David Hasselhoff, you certainly won’t be using his full name ever again, as he’s only gone and changed it.

Despite being one of the most-recognized names in the world – at least for people over the age of 20 – the Hoff has revealed that David Hasselhoff will be no more… and instead, introduced himself as, well, David Hoff.“I’ve been wanting to drop the ‘Hassel’ from my life for years,” he told fans in a video shared on YouTube.He shared the clip on Twitter on Thursday evening adding, “Big news today and a massive relief for me. I hope everyone can understand… It feels great.

