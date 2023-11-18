David Cameron's Surprise Return to UK Politics

THE LAST TIME most of us paid any attention to David Cameron, he was announcing his resignation outside 10 Downing Street. Fresh from making a balls of the Remain campaign, Cameron resigned as Prime Minister and strolled back to the same black door that has since served as a backdrop for every tumultuous twist and turn the UK has taken since. Unaware that he was still mic’d up, we could hear him humming absent-mindedly and speaking to himself, sounding breezy as you like.

It cemented in many minds an image of Cameron as a man who dropped his country on the doorstep of chaos and rode off into the sunset, unaffected by the catastrophic consequences of the referendum he’d unnecessarily called and then spectacularly lost. So imagine our surprise when the very same David Cameron reappeared, as if by some kind of bizarre Bullingdon Club summoning ritual, in front of 10 Downing Street again this week. UK political reporters had the scoop immediately – Rishi Sunak would be appointing Cameron to the Cabinet in the role of Foreign Secretary. Group chats lit up with the new





🏆14. thejournal_ie » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: David Cameron's Surprise Return as Foreign SecretaryThe surprise return of David Cameron as foreign secretary reflects the lack of fresh talent available to prime minister Rishi Sunak. Cameron's appointment is likely to lead to more tension within the party. He is best remembered for the Brexit referendum and its consequences. The prime minister hopes that Cameron's return will bring a more pragmatic, centrist politics ahead of the general election.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Rishi Sunak's Appointment of David Cameron as Foreign Secretary is a Retrograde StepRishi Sunak presents himself as an agent of change, but bringing back the man who triggered Brexit is a hugely retrograde step.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

THE42_İE: David Humphreys to succeed David Nucifora as IRFU Performance DirectorNucifora is set to depart at the end of the current season.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: David Humphreys to succeed David Nucifora as IRFU’s high performance directorFormer Ulster and Ireland outhalf currently in a high profile role in English cricket

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMESBİZ: Planet Business: David Cameron’s return, the saga of Coyote vs Acme and a brief history of The Body ShopThe big news this week is that it is time for a hot chocolate, with optional marshmallows. Christmas market season has shimmered back on to the calendar, with illuminations being switched on all over Europe – and unlike last year, when fears of a winter energy crunch were rife, there seems to be much fewer suggestions this time around that organisers will save energy by limiting their hours of operation or dimming the general glow. The Christmas market tourism scene is as crowded as a pop-up ice rink in December, though all the lists usually agree that Vienna is among the heaviest-hitters, with Rathausplatz, the square in front of its town hall, attracting more than three million visitors every year to its Christkindlmarkt. It is fair to say that Frankfurt in Germany also makes something of an effort, as does the French city of Strasbourg, which boasts the oldest Christmas market in Europe – it dates from 1570 – and helps itself to the title “capital of Christmas”

Source: IrishTimesBiz | Read more »

HERDOTİE: Cameron Diaz Storms Out of Radio Interview After Drew Barrymore SlurThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more »