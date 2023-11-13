David Cameron's Surprise Return as Foreign Secretary

The surprise return of David Cameron as foreign secretary will not please the Tory right and is likely to lead to more tension within the party. Cameron's appointment reflects the lack of fresh talent available to prime minister Rishi Sunak. He is best remembered for the Brexit referendum and its consequences. The prime minister hopes that Cameron's return will bring a more pragmatic, centrist politics ahead of the general election.
