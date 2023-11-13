The surprise return of David Cameron as foreign secretary will not please the Tory right and is likely to lead to more tension within the party. Cameron's appointment reflects the lack of fresh talent available to prime minister Rishi Sunak. He is best remembered for the Brexit referendum and its consequences. The prime minister hopes that Cameron's return will bring a more pragmatic, centrist politics ahead of the general election.

Former British prime minister David Cameron has returned to government as the UK's new foreign minister, as part of a government reshuffle, which also saw Suella Braverman sacked as home secretary.

David McCann has been in impressive form for Ulster this season, playing in all four matches and accumulating 317 minutes. He has shown potential as a future Ulster captain, having captained the Ireland U19s and U20s. McCann's strong performances may have caught the attention of Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been sacked as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took action following her unauthorised article criticising the way pro-Palestinian protests had been policed.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Suella Braverman as Home Secretary following chaotic scenes in London over the weekend and her unauthorised article criticising the police's handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

The 42′s David Sneyd was able to spend this FAI Cup final away from the press box.

David Kenny has pinpointed a souterrain, a concealed underground chamber historically used for hiding, just 4km from Murphy's former home in Co Wicklow

