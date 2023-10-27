David Beckham sent his son the sweetest birthday message

One of our favourite celebrity dads has taken to Instagram to wish his third child, Cruz Beckham, a happy twelfth birthday. Alongside a photo of the remarkably similar pair (talk about having a mini-me!), David told his ‘cheeky little man’ that he brings joy into their home from the minute he wakes up in the morning. Nawwww.

“Happy Birthday to the cheekiest member of our family. He may be the cheekiest but this little man has the biggest heart and sweetest nature and any dad would be Proud to have that in his son. At 12 years old he brings a smile and joy into the house from the moment he opens his eyes till the moment he falls asleep which normally means 8:30pm (but we all know that means 9:30 right Cruz.Mini-Beckham may only be 12 today but he’s not hanging around on getting his own career started. Cruz is aiming to follow in his mum Victoria’s musical footsteps and is now under the guidance of Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

