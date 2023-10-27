David Beckham net worth compared to rest of Class of 92 and Salford owners

His stellar football talent may have seen him catapulted into the public eye from an early age, but former Manchester United great David Beckham has shown he has an equally canny business sense after hanging up his boots.

Not to mention his timely free-kick equaliser against Greece to take England to the World Cup in 2002 before lining up alongside Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos at Real Madrid. By that time he was one of the most famous people in the world, with his marriage to Spice Girls member Victoria Adams also taking his notoriety to new heights.

One of the most financially prudent moves of his career was his switch to the LA Galaxy in 2007, with his contract stipulating that he would be able to own his own MLS team one day - that eventually coming in the form of Inter Miami.

Despite his career hitting the loftiest of heights, it is clear that he has never forgotten his humble beginnings as a trainee coming through at Old Trafford. His bond with his teammates from his Red Devils days has been shown with his involvement as a co-owner at Salford City alongside his former colleagues.However, he is not the only member of the fabled Class of '92 - the six footballers who emerged out of Manchester United's academy to become world stars - to have amassed a fortune.

Beckham's former partner down the right-flank is one of the Manchester's high-profile advocates and he has continually invested in the city down the years. He has owned property in the North West city since the age of 21 and launched his 'Relentless' business empire in 2015.

Phil Neville The younger of the famed Neville brothers, Phil, has thrown himself into a host of different interests after hanging up his boots in 2013. The Bury-born star has mostly gone down the coaching route, with stints as the manager of the England Women's team and at Beckham's Inter Miami.

