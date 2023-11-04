David Beckham initially delayed becoming a Salford City co-owner due to "circumstances and commitments" not allowing him to join the club. Beckham, 48, has a 10 per cent stake in the League Two club alongside former Manchester United teammates Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes

. Each member of the ' Class of '92 ' owns 10 per cent, with billionaire investor Peter Lim - a long-time partner of the group on their various other businesses - owning the remaining 40 per cent of shares. However, when the takeover happened in 2014, Beckham was notably absent from the new ownership team. It would take another five years, until January 2019, for him to purchase his stake in the club from Lim and join his former teammates as directors. That move made the Class of '92 majority shareholders of Salford, with the ex-players increasing their combined stake to 60% from the previous 50/50 split. In a statement at the time, clarification came that Beckham becoming a co-owner had always been the plan. READ MORE: Beckham net worth compared to rest of Class of '92 and Salford owners READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's net worth vs Class of '92 "From the very beginning, we wanted David to be involved and be with us on this incredible journey, however, circumstances and commitments didn’t allow that," the Class of '92 collectively sai

