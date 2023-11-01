David Beckham dinner with King could finally resolve fury from leaked emails

The legendary retired footballer will dine with the monarch to discuss the possibility of him assuming a role as an ambassador for The Prince's Foundation. The royal charity, set up by the King while he was heir to the throne in 1976, hope Beckham can bring some of his star-power to their operation.

With the ex-Manchester United hero boasting a world-wide prolife, the move would also represent a chance for him to strengthen his case for a knighthood. According to The Sun, Beckham's desire to be named a 'Sir' is an 'open secret' and they contend that linking up with the King would 'certainly help' him to achieve his dream.

Of course, such a venture would not be the first time that the 115-time international has been involved in a cause linked with the Royal Family. He previously worked in a similar role with the Invictus Games, which was founded by Prince Harry as an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

The report also contends that Beckham's cause for a knighthood would now be helped by him joining forces 'with the King rather than Harry', however. This may well suit the Inter Miami owner, though, with relations between him and the Sussexes said to have hit the rocks in recent times, as per The Mail on Sunday.

A source told them that that Beckham was left "absolutely bloody furious" following a telephone conversation in which Harry and Meghan accused him and wife Victoria of leaking information during a tense phone call between the couples. As a result, an insider said that a chance of reconciliation is now 'so unlikely'.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: David and Victoria Beckham 'will regret' addressing Rebecca Loos affair claimsDavid and Victoria Beckham 'opened a can of worms' by bringing up the affair scandal which saw Rebecca Loos claim she slept with the footballer in the early noughties

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Kerry Katona has 'no sympathy' for Rebecca Loos after David Beckham 'affair'Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona said she has no 'sympathy' for Rebecca Loos - who alleged she had an affair with David Beckham in the early 00s

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: David Beckham pays emotional tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton at Ballon d'OrDavid Beckham attended Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris to speak about Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton - who died earlier this month

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Victoria Beckham 'furious' with David for dragging up Rebecca Loos scandalVictoria Beckham is reportedly 'furious' with her footballer husband David for dragging up the Rebecca Loos affair claims 20 years later as their marriage gets put under the spotlight yet again

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Victoria Beckham 'furious' with David for dragging up Rebecca Loos scandalVictoria Beckham is reportedly 'furious' with her footballer husband David for dragging up the Rebecca Loos affair claims 20 years later as their marriage gets put under the spotlight yet again

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Inside Rebecca Loos' dramatically different life 20 years after Beckham 'affair'Rebecca Loos has embraced a quiet life in Norway as a yoga teacher after hitting the headlines in 2004 for alleging she had an affair with David Beckham while working as his assistant in Madrid

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕