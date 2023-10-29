David Attenborough narrating this Irish nightclub is brilliant

When David Attenborough narrates a documentary it’s always great but setting it in a busy Irish nightclub makes it even more amusing.

His narrating skills have been given a revamp to fit Limerick’s Angel Lane nightclub and it works so well. The folks over at Angel Lane have cleverly cut his voice to the footage taken from inside their club to make it seem as if the legendary narrator is there himself.

Describing the scene inside the club he says, “Nowhere else on Earth are so many animals on the move with the same urgent purpose.” He also narrates the mating rituals and habits of the clubgoers saying, “The males are starting to compete for the favours of the females – they are here to pull. headtopics.com

Sir David Attenborough “punched the air” when Donald Trump lost the presidential electionLegendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough 'punched the air' when Donald Trump was defeated by Joe Biden in the US presidential election Read more ⮕

David Attenborough’s reaction to the Brexit vote is really touchingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

David Humphreys to succeed David Nucifora as IRFU’s high performance directorFormer Ulster and Ireland outhalf currently in a high profile role in English cricket Read more ⮕

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

VIDEO: Rebecca Ferguson Gives It ‘All That She’s Got’ And Collapses Live On Loose WomenThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕