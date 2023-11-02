Dave Hannigan: Dana White finds 100 million reasons to ride to the rescue of Bud Light

Owen Doyle: Modern trends in use of replacements take rugby beyond original intention. It needs to be fixedFor nearly seven minutes, Dana White, chief carnival barker of UFC, delivered a well-rehearsed spiel to Sean Hannity, the television presenter formerly known as Donald Trump’s unofficial White House chief of staff.

“I’m going to focus on the good that they do,” said White. “We are very aligned in many different areas and that’s why they’re going to be my partner for the next six years. When you do sponsorships, you definitely do sponsorships for the money too. Money is definitely a part of it, but money was not the decision-making factor . . . There are many other things that are important to me other than just the money.

The brewery was merely the latest in a long line of corporations – Ulta Beauty, Kate Spade and Crest – among others, to try to tap into Mulvaney’s popularity and undoubted talent for online shilling. The demented response from conservative beer drinkers, whipped into a predictable frenzy by Fox News and the rest of the right-wing media’s outrage industrial complex, was maybe best captured by Kid Rock. Remember him?

Hops exploded, cans pulverised, damage done, he turned to the camera and said, with all the excess defiance of a pubescent who just let the air out of the principal’s tyres, “F**k Bud Light and F**k Anheuser-Busch”.

