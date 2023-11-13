Daughter's Heartbreaking Poem for Parents

A daughter of County Clare couple Joe and Claire Collins told mourners today that she would give anything to have another happy family day with her parents. At a packed Saint Brigid’s Church in Corofin today, in a heart-breaking poem penned by herself addressed to her parents, Sara Collins said "Mum and Dad we love you we want you both to know - It was always so easy to be just us four - But it is so, so hard to let you go.

Fighting back the tears, Sara that her mother, Claire "showed us how to be gentle, loving and kind” and her father, Joe, "showed us how proud you were of us”. READ MORE: Village 'traumatised' at suspected murder-suicide - 'we haven’t an understanding of it' says parish priest Sara said: "If we could bring you back we would hug you both forever - Even though we can’t we will love you more than ever.... What we wouldn’t give to have one more of those happy, happy days with you.” In her words to the packed congregation after Communion, Sara said that she had penned the poem "to close that lovely and beautiful chapter” on her life with her parent

