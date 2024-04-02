Daughter criticizes lack of dignity in hospital care

The daughter of an elderly woman has hit out at the “complete lack of dignity” her mother experienced as a patient at University Hospital Limerick. Michelle is a nurse who works in General Practice and her mother is 81, who is in “relatively good health”, recently developed a kidney infection.“She was admitted, seen pretty quickly but then she was put into a corridor .” Michelle said the trolleys were lined up “like cars that are parked in a parking lot” and there was very little privacy.
“Each person in the evening had to have a family member with them because there just aren’t enough nurses or doctors to look after them.” After several hours on a trolley, Michelle’s mother became “confused” and staff discharged her, with instructions that she be taken to St John’s hospital the next day. “I took her home at that time of the night and we presented to St John’s the next day,” Michelle sai
