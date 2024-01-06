Data Centre Developer Frustrated with Slow Progress on Grid Connection

Data centre developer Echelon is growing “frustrated” with the slow pace of talks on connecting a planned project to the electricity grid, industry insiders say. Echelon’s €500 million planned Dub20 complex at the old Irish Fertiliser Industries site in Arklow, Co Wicklow will require 90 mega watts of electricity in its first phase, rising to 204MW over several years.

The Irish group announced the project in 2019 and has been in talks with State company Eirgrid for about two years on connecting the project to the national grid. Sources say there is no immediate signs of a conclusion to the negotiation





