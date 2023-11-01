Darwin Nunez strikes sublime Liverpool winner as they beat Bournemouth

With Premier League survival the undoubted priority for Andoni Iraola and co, the hosts are unlikely to view the defeat as damaging long term. But the Reds are now firmly in the mix for a return to Wembley, and the chance to again land silverware after finishing the 2022/23 campaign without a trophy.Klopp's Salah statement There might have been eight changes from the Liverpool starting XI that beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but Jurgen Klopp still made his intentions clear.

The bench was also loaded with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and of course, Nunez. Liverpool may well be set to challenge for the Premier League title and also taking the Europa League seriously, but make no mistake, with Man City out of the picture Klopp is clearly targeting Carabao Cup success.

The forecast is set to marginally improve for the weekend, and fans need it to. Those who splashed out for tonight's cup tie undoubtedly endured 90 plus minutes that was severely hampered by wind and rain.

And yet, the perception remains that their record in 2023/24 is remarkable given the jeopardy at the back that has accompanied many of their games. But in 20-year-old Jarrell Quansah, who made just his seventh club appearance, they have a player who could yet be a long-term solution to any defensive instability.

Encouragement for Iraola When his side walked out to face Burnley on Saturday, if Andoni Iraola had been offered three points in exchange for a midweek cup exit he would accepted it in a nanosecond.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.