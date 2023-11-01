Darwin Nunez comes off bench to help Liverpool beat Bournemouth

Cody Gakpo gave Jurgen Klopp’s much-changed visitors a first-half lead before Justin Kluivert’s maiden Cherries goal levelled proceedings amid treacherous conditions caused by Storm Ciaran. Mohamed Salah was one of only three Liverpool players retained from the team which began Sunday’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest and captained an experimental line-up.

The recalled Kluivert was twice denied by Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, while the unmarked Ryan Christie wastefully side-footed wide following Antoine Semenyo’s cut-back. Bournemouth boss Iraola said pre-match his side faced a “big challenge” but also had a “big chance” to reach the next round.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.