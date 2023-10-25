Darron Gibson's Battle with Sleeping Pill Addiction

DARRON GIBSON IS sitting in the same spot on the couch where he was forced to confront the sleeping pill addiction that had slowly consumed his life over much of the past decade. It was a year ago this month that he came around from a seizure to find two paramedics standing in front of him in the living room. He had no clue why they were there. One minute he was watching football on TV with his wife Danielle and the next she was crying beside him. The tears couldn’t cover the fear in her eyes.
“I hadn’t taken any sleeping tablets at that point in the day,” Gibson says. “But then…” A blackness. He describes the moment as it was later re-told to him; how he began to foam at the mouth and veins bulged in his neck, face and head. He re-enacts how his entire body stiffened out straight on the couch before violently flinging backwards. As he does so, there are reminders on either side of him of the life he almost los
