Damien Duff backs John O’Shea for Ireland manager role

Damien Duff has backed John O’Shea to become the next Ireland manager while ruling himself out as a contender. The former Ireland great has emerged as an outstanding manager, helping Shels build an eight point lead at the top of the League of Ireland. But he said he would be ‘mad to walk away’ from the project he is is building. Duff said: “John O’Shea is there.

He is a classy guy, has surrounded himself with a good background team, why not leave him at it? I love the Irish international team the same as everyone else. I hope they do well. I hope John gets the job, if he doesn’t I hope the person comes in does a good job. But I am so transfixed with the League. I love it. This has been the best two and a half years of my life and again people might say, ‘what is Duffer saying?’ But I mean it. This has been amazing fun. I don’t even know what to say about the international scen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Damien Duff rules himself out of Ireland job and backs John O'SheaThe former Ireland great has emerged as an outstanding manager, helping Shels build an eight point lead at the top of the League of Ireland

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ray Houghton calls on Robbie Keane and Damien Duff to get Ireland jobThe FAI have said they will announce the next manager at the start of April and Houghton has two names in mind.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

The transformation of Damien Duff from rookie coach to table topping managerThe Ireland and Chelsea legend has revitalised both Shelbourne and himself in the last two years

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Damien Duff says Shelbourne's fitness coach suffered racial abuse.The incident happened before last night's match between Shelbourne and St Pat's.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Damien Duff reveals Shelbourne fitness coach was racially abused before Dublin derbyThe alleged incident occured during the warm up before their 2-1 win over St Patrick’s Athletic and involved at least one young supporter.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

'I give them everything 24/7, hugs, kisses, kicks up the arse, nights out'Damien Duff has steadily built a reputatiion as one of Irish football’s most impressive managers.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »