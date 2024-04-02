Damien Duff backs John O’Shea for Ireland manager role

Damien Duff has backed John O’Shea to become the next Ireland manager while ruling himself out as a contender. The former Ireland great has emerged as an outstanding manager, helping Shels build an eight point lead at the top of the League of Ireland. But he said he would be ‘mad to walk away’ from the project he is is building. Duff said: “John O’Shea is there.
He is a classy guy, has surrounded himself with a good background team, why not leave him at it? I love the Irish international team the same as everyone else. I hope they do well. I hope John gets the job, if he doesn’t I hope the person comes in does a good job. But I am so transfixed with the League. I love it. This has been the best two and a half years of my life and again people might say, ‘what is Duffer saying?’ But I mean it. This has been amazing fun. I don’t even know what to say about the international scen
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »