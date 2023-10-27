Damien Delaney critical of Caoimhin Kelleher following Liverpool blunder.

Damien Delaney was critical of Caomhin Kelleher after the Liverpool shot-stopper had a massive blunder that nearly led to a goal.

Playing time continues to be limited for the Irish international as he plays back up to Alisson but got a full 90 minutes under his belt in the Anfield outfit's Europa League clash against Toulouse on Thursday night.

Winning 5-1, Kelleher didn't have much to do but did make a poor mistake right on the stroke of half time gifting the ball to the opposition only for a poor finish and Trent Alexander-Arnold block stopping the goal from going in.Appearing on Virgin Media Sport, Delaney said: "He had very little to do but you can't help but think of the mistake. He's a goalkeeper getting few chances and he can't make mistakes like the one he was off the line. headtopics.com

"When you are a young goalkeeper trying to make your way in the game you can't do stuff like that, it's just a moment of panic for a goalkeeper that's supposed to be so good with his feet. There's nothing wrong with getting it out for a throw in but he just slashes at it.

"You can't make those mistakes as a young goalkeeper in a club like Liverpool if you want to get more minutes and more games. He's pushing on in age and perhaps it's time he gets out and plays regular football."He said: "It is difficult but you have to do it, he's obviously chosen to stay there and be number two and accepted he is going to play in Cup games and games like tonight but you can't make those mistakes, he has to learn quickly. headtopics.com

