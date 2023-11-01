Daithi O'Se on hair transplant experience: 'The results speak for themselves'

Daithi has said that after noticing his hair receding in the last few years, it bothered him to see his hair getting thin. Read more:Miriam O'Callaghan says husband Steve working overseas keeps them fulfilled and the week flies

“In the last few years, I noticed my hairline receding faster than I had hoped for, and my hair was getting really thin on top," said Daithi. "This bothered me, and I’d guess it bothers many other men my age and even younger. I just didn’t want to talk about it. Of course, I realised the problem wouldn’t just go away. Well, life’s too short and it was time for me to do something about it.

"My job is about having confidence in yourself, something that was being affected just like my hair line, but not anymore! When I look back at pictures from last year, I can really see the difference. It's mad really!"

He continued: "It was an easy decision to become a brand ambassador for the CHRC. I only ever become an ambassador when I can stand over something I believe in. I’ve been through the procedure and had the most amazing experience, and of course, the results speak for themselves. I'm thrilled with my new head of hair and the confidence it has given me.”

He got it done at the Cosmetic and Hair Restoration Clinic (CHRC), Bon Secours Hospital Tralee (BSHT). The RTE star is now a brand ambassador for the clinic, raising awareness around the various treatment options available at the CHRC in Tralee for people experiencing hair loss.“Nine months after my procedure I feel like a younger version of myself," said Daithi. "Over the past few years my hair had really receded, and it was becoming really noticeable. I’m even walking around with a quiff now and I’m told it will only get better in the months to come.

