Cyclist Killed in Road Traffic Collision in Co Kildare

A cyclist named Gar Fennelly was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Kildare. The collision occurred on Easter Sunday when Mr Fennelly collided with a car at Knocknagee. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were taken to Naas General Hospital.
The road was closed for investigation and Mr Fennelly's funeral arrangements have been made.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Louth secure Division 2 safety with defeat of KildareRyan Burns' first-half goal was enough to give Louth a precious win over Kildare at Netwatch Cullen Park that secures their Allianz Football League Division 2 status for next year.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »