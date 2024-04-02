Cyclist Killed in Road Traffic Collision in Co Kildare

A cyclist named Gar Fennelly was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Kildare. The collision occurred on Easter Sunday when Mr Fennelly collided with a car at Knocknagee. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were taken to Naas General Hospital.

The road was closed for investigation and Mr Fennelly's funeral arrangements have been made.

