Cyclist dies in collision with car in Co Kildare

A cyclist died this morning after being involved in a collision with a car in Co Kildare. Gardai and emergency services remain at the scene of the collision, which took place at Knocknagee in Kildare, close to Carlow Town, shortly before 11.30am on Easter Sunday. The male cyclist involved in the collision, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Naas General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

There were no other injuries reported. The road remains closed at the time of publication to allow for a full examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place for motorists. Gardai have now issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly those who may have dash-cam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to make contact with authorities

