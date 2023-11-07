Cyclist Dies in Collision on Dolphin's Barn Bridge in Dublin

A cyclist has lost their life following a collision involving a truck and an e-bike on the Dolphin's Barn Bridge in Dublin on Monday. The collision took place at around 12:30pm this afternoon with the cyclist being taken to St James's Hospital with serious injuries before they were later pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported.

Both gardaí and emergency services, including Dublin Fire Brigade, were rushed to the scene of the collision at Dolphin's Barn this afternoon, firefighters responding to the scene initially described the incident as “serious”. The road was closed for some time for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision investigators before reopening fully for traffic just before 6pm. READ MORE: Teenage friends killed in Donegal crash were returning from work at local restaurant Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and make contact with Crumlin Garda station. A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a truck and an e-bike that occurred at approximately 12:30pm on Monday 6 November 2023 on the Dolphin's Barn Bridge in Dublin 8. “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Dolphin's Barn Bridge area between 12:15pm and 12:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Garda

