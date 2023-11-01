Cycle of dysfunction continues as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag

All of that has been evaporated by the worst start to a season for 60 years – eight defeats in 15 games the wrong kind of history to be making in Year Two. Advertisement The first 45 minutes did the damage, two moments of complete dysfunction punished by vibrant, determined, clinical Newcastle play.
Ten Hag responded to Joe Willock’s strike by bringing on Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.The reason nothing new about these United players can really be learned from this defeat is that the goals they conceded only served to highlight the deficiencies and issues that pervade among the squad.
Tino Livramento’s exceptional gallop forward from right back after dispossessing Alejandro Garnaco had too much purpose and confidence for a beleaguered Mason Mount.Perhaps he had reason enough to feel the danger would be covered by those behind him.Casemiro, back in the starting XI after a prolonged absence following international duty last month, may as well have been still in Brazil for all the protection he offered to the counter attack.
Newcastle’s second goal came when Harry Maguire, Mount, Casemiro, Anthony Martial and Antony turned their backs on the ball and threw their hands in the air when a free kick was awarded against them.
