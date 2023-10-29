Cutting Ukrainian welfare: ‘There’s a discrepancy between them and other refugees’

There have been proposals within Government to cut welfare for Ukrainian refugees, particularly to address the “discrepancy” between Ukrainians and other refugees.Precise reductions are not yet clear, but it could be reduced to the €38.80 currently paid to adults in Direct Provision.“Ireland has done much more per capita than any other Western European country in terms of supporting refugees from the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“We recognise Ukrainians are in a different category - there are people who are not coming here to make their lives here.“My understanding of the proposals that are brought to cabinet is that they are reflecting the fact that there the system is under pressure and it's under pressure not just in relation to Ukrainians, but in relation to anybody.”The senator said the reduction in welfare is not about making look more “unattractive” to move to.

“You will find that a lot of Ukrainians come here with a view to participating in society, working and paying taxes.” The Government are also considering plans to put a three-month cap on how long Ukrainians can stay in State accommodation. headtopics.com

Ukrainians in temporary accommodation in Swords, Dublin, 10/03/2022. Image: Alex Konon / Alamy Stock Photo Labour Party Senator Rebecca Moynihan said the Government should have had the foresight to know many Ukrainians would choose to stay in Ireland permanently.

“There needed to be a medium-term and long-term housing strategy for those who just couldn't rely on emergency accommodation,” she said. “The Department of Housing didn't want to take responsibility for what falls under their business, which is ensuring that there's enough housing for people in this country. headtopics.com

“We can't rely on people who are who are seeking international protection simply to exist in short-term housing.”“I remember when there were 40,000 refugees here, people saying we can't possibly accommodate that number,” he said.Listen back here:

