Cutting-Edge Transport Technology Showcased at Dublin Conference

The latest cutting-edge technology in the transport sector will be on display at a major conference taking place in Dublin this week.
One of the main features of the week’s programme will be the EU Road Safety Conference, which takes place tomorrow. "Hosting TRA gives us a great opportunity to showcase our vision and capability to lead the way in creating a sustainable and safe approach to transport," Mr Ryan said.
