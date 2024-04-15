Customs Seize Drugs and Contraband Worth Over €1.2 Million in Dublin

The seizures were made by customs staff – and three specially-trained dogs – during a series of operations in the Dublin area in the last seven days.

The total value of the haul came in at almost €1.236million. The biggest seizure was of 55.6kgs herbal cannabis worth €1,113,600.The cannabis came in two seizures – one of €870,000 made by drugs dog Alfie, and another by his colleague Grace, with a value of just over €242,000. Customs dog James also joined in with the other two pooches to sniff out smaller batches of drugs worth some €112,000.

Those drugs included butane honey oil, cannabis resin, cocaine, cannabis edibles, cannabis oil, Methamphetamine, magic mushrooms and tranquilisers.The haul included a pair of Converse, a Chanel handbag, 25 Burberry t-shirts, 25 Moncler T-shirts, one Yves Saint Laurent clutch bag, five Burberry scarves, eight Louis Vuitton belts and 12 Louis Vuitton vanity cases.They had been sent from Spain, the USA, Thailand, the UK, India and China – and were destined for addresses all over Ireland.

