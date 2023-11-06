Cryptocurrency Industry Faces Trial as FTX Founder Charged with Fraud and Money Laundering

In truth the whole cryptocurrency industry was a co-defendant in the New York trial of wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried, the 31-year-old founder of FTXon seven counts of fraud and money laundering totalling up to €10 billion. Prosecutors say he orchestrated “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history”.
The collapse in November 2022 of FTX, the world’s second largest crypto trading platform, came after the discovery of an $8 billion hole in its accounts and its inability to honour withdrawal requests from thousands of customers spooked by a market downturn. The subsequent charges against Bankman-Fried spurred a blitz of enforcement cases from US regulators and numerous company collapses. . The gloss had gone off the cryptocurrency market, more casino than bank, and by then also strongly associated with criminal money laundering or terrorism funding. Between 2021 and 2022 the crypto market lost roughly $2 trillion – two thirds of its value . Although it has since partially recovered, many of the leading survivors have since rebranded to remove “crypto” from published material. At the height of Bankman-Fried’s power, as FTX achieved a $40 billion valuation and was embraced by lawmakers and celebrities alike, he became the poster boy for the industry, welcomed at the White House and on Capitol Hill. Now he represents all that is wrong with it and may face decades in priso
