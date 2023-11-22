Crypto Exchange Binance to Plead Guilty and Pay $4.3 Billion Fine

Crypto exchange Binance has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay a $4.3 billion fine, ending a years-long investigation. CEO Changpeng Zhao also pleaded guilty to anti-money laundering violations and agreed to pay a $50 million fine. As part of the settlement, Zhao will step down as CEO. The charges against Binance include money laundering violations, conspiracy to conduct an unlicensed money transmitting business, and US sanctions violations.





