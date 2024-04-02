Crément: The New Prosecco?

The Tuesday after a four day weekend is probably the last time you’d want to be thinking about any sort of alcohol. But we’re here to talk about a sparkling wine that may soon be just as popular as prosecco, so it might be worth your time to listen. Crément is a French sparkling wine made using the same traditional technique as champagne, but outside of the Champagne region.

It undergoes a double fermentation process, and has a crisp, citrusy flavour with a delicate touch of red apples and vanilla. The wine has long been a cheaper alternative to champagne but has never achieved the same cult status as prosecco here and in the UK… that is, until, now. Potentially. According to The Grocer, sales of crémant are up almost 50% in some shops in the UK, as purchases of champagne drop amidst the cost of living crisis. In Waitrose, sales of crément have increased by 51%, while in M&S there’s been a 47% jump compared to last yea

