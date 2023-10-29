Créche employee suspended amid sexual abuse allegations

An employee at the centre of allegations of sexual abuse at a Co. Kildare créche has been suspended pending an investigation.

It is understood that the investigation arises from complaints, the details of which have not been made public, made last week by the parents of two children who attend the creche., all the parents of children who attend the well-known facility have now been privately informed and the allegations have been formally reported to Tusla, as per 2014 Children First legislation.“This is going to have to be handled in such a very sensitive way by the authorities. It is going to be very complex.

“An Garda Síochána is investigating a complaint and is currently working with Tusla. The investigation is at an early stage and is of a sensitive nature and we are therefore not in a position to comment any further as this is an ongoing investigation,” a spokesman said. headtopics.com

