Creating a Cosy Kitchen with Ambient Lighting

Warm lights carefully placed around the room will cosy up a space and make the dark days not seem so daunting. The hour went back and we are all feeling it. The night flies in and the day slips away in the blink of an eye, therefore ambient kitchen lighting has come into its own, and we want to make sure we have got it right. We’re moving away from a single source pendant light placed over the kitchen island or dining table, or only small LED lights on the ceiling.

Ambient lighting means creating a comfortable space using colour, temperature and light. It is all about layering, with small sources of warm light here and there, incorporated through wall sconces, floorlamps and cupboard lighting (whether that is underneath or inside). Creating these accented zones in your kitchen will bring it together, make it feel cosy and welcoming and will make you feel more centred. Take some inspiration from these kitchens …Although this Bulthaup kitchen is modern and minimal, it does not feel col

