Create a Calm and Relaxing Atmosphere with an Electric Fire

Despite all the modern advances in heating technology, we are still inexplicably drawn to the allure of a flame-effect fire. It creates hearth-warming livability, says interior designer Geri O’Toole of Geri Designs. Want to come through the door and get an instant sense of calm and relaxation? So does interior designer Geri O’Toole whose modern classic style is a masterclass in how to create a totally feel-good home.

