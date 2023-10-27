Court upholds order against woman to pay 60% of legal costs due to ‘false rape allegations’

The High Court made the costs ruling to mark its disapproval of the woman’s 'gross and obvious misconduct'. Photograph: iStockThe Court of Appeal has upheld a High Court decision requiring a woman to pay the majority of the legal costs of family law proceedings for “significantly elongating” the action by making “very serious false allegations” against her ex-husband.

The allegations, which the man denied, did not stand up to scrutiny and there were no child-welfare concerns in relation to the father, the High Court found when ruling on family law proceedings regarding the children’s custody and the financial arrangements following the parent’s divorce.

The woman’s allegations had resulted in the man being brought before the District Court where she sought a barring order against him and where he was charged for allegedly breaching a protection order. headtopics.com

Mr Justice Jordan made the costs ruling to mark the court’s disapproval of the woman’s “gross and obvious misconduct”. Giving the decision, Mr Justice Binchy said the trial judge was correct to conclude that the allegations made by the appellant were in the proceedings because she made them.

Mr Justice Binchy said the High Court was further entitled to conclude that the proceedings were “elongated unnecessarily as a result of the allegations, and, having found that the appellant made the allegations that she did knowing them to be untrue, for ulterior purposes, that she had engaged in conduct that was gross and obvious”.The conclusions of the High Court were not ones with which the appeal court should interfere. headtopics.com

