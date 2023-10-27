Court Hears DNA Profile Under Ashling Murphy's Fingernails Matched Samples Of Jozef Puska

Dr. Flanagan said she had a DNA profile from Jozef Puska in the form of a blood sample he gave at St James’ Hospital and a reference swap taken from Mr. Puska at Tullamore Garda Station.She said the DNA profile from Ashling Murphy’s nails matched that of the two samples she had from Jozef Puska.

Dr. Flanagan told the jury of nine men and three women that there was a 1 in 14,000 chance the profile belonged to someone unrelated to him. Under cross examination from the defence, she said this statistic was an estimate, but one that erred on the side of conservatism.

33-year-old Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to the schoolteacher's murder on January 12th 2022 in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

