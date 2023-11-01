Court grants bio-tech firm protection from its creditors while rescue plan is attempted

The company represented by Arthur Cunningham Bl, instructed by solicitor Graham Kenny of Eversheds Sutherland rejected those claims. The process is designed to help insolvent smaller businesses to reorganise in a cost-effective way outside of any court-supervised process.

The creditors, who between them claim they are owed over €400,000 by the firm, include Americold Ltd, Bord Gáis. and various service providers. Rolling Wave is providing the company with cash to help cover day-to-day expenses during the rescue period.

In his ruling, the judge, said he was satisfied that the High Court has the jurisdiction to deal with the type of application made by the company.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.