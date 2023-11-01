Court grants bio-tech firm protection from creditors

The company represented by Arthur Cunningham Bl, instructed by solicitor Graham Kenny of Eversheds Sutherland rejected those claims. The company, which makes ingredients from fish for human and animal foods, has entered into a process called the Small Company Administrative Rescue Process or SCARP, due to its insolvency.
While the court was told that the company's SCARP 'Process Advisor' has found that it has a reasonable prospect of survival as a going concern, several of its creditors, including the landlord, have threatened legal proceedings against it over alleged unpaid debts.
The creditors, who between them claim they are owed over €400,000 by the firm, include Americold Ltd, Bord Gáis and various service providers. The company has also secured additional investment through an entity called Rolling Wave, some of whose shareholders own part of Bio Marine Ingredients.
Mr Cunningham told the court that if the orders it seeks were granted, any disputes with creditors will ultimately be resolved through the SCARP process. In his ruling the judge said he was satisfied that the High Court has the jurisdiction to deal with the type of application made by the company.
The judge said he also noted the actions of the investor Rolling Wave and the fact that the company had expected to receive last month a rebate for its expenditure on research and development of over €600,000 from Revenue.
